One year after alleged Delphi killer sketch released, here is what we know, and don't:

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Tuesday marks exactly one year since Indiana State Police released an eyewitness sketch of the alleged Delphi killer. It was sent out just five months after Abigail Williams and Liberty German were killed walking along the Delphi historic trails.

On July 17, 2017, the first eyewitness description of the alleged Delphi killer was sent out to the public. Indiana State Police said the alleged killer is 5'6 to 5'10, 180 to 220 pounds with "reddish-brown" hair.

Now one year later, that sketch - along with a grainy picture and a possible voice recording - is all we have.

"It's one person's conception, and it's one person who did the drawing," said Indiana State Police Sergeant Kim Riley. "This is what they came up with. Is it perfect? No. Is it something people can go off of? Yes."

"We do have cards that we have not laid on the table. But you never want to show your whole hand because it could compromise your case more than it can help it."

The same question people were asking a year ago, is the same one they're asking now.

"I keep getting emails asking is this a cold case yet," said Riley. "I've said no. We have many directions we are still going and we have many things to look at. This is not a cold case, it's nowhere near a cold case."

"Totally disagree," said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby when asked how he felt when people called it a cold case. "A true cold case is when you have nothing to work with. We still have information that is being worked on. Until that day comes, where we have nothing to work with, we will continue to move forward."

Nearly a year and a half after the deaths of Abby and Libby, 35,000 tips have come in. But the number isn't what Riley cares about.

"The number is really inadequate at this point in time. All we are looking for now is good tips."

Even though the message is clear by now, state police want people to know no tip is too small.

"We have a solved a bunch of cases because of this case," said Riley. "We've recovered stolen property, we've found meth labs. We have put people in jail because of this case. We would now just like to put the bad guy in jail."

Anyone with information on the deaths of Abby and Libby can call the tip line at (844) 459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.