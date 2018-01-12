One week later, police still waiting for evidence to dry in Oswald investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing to follow the investigation in the case involving Alice "Anita" Oswald.

Scroll for more content...

One week ago, divers found Oswald's Honda CRV in a pond located in southeastern Vigo County.

That vehicle, along with Oswald, was missing since early November.

The body of a white female was found inside of -the CRV pulled from the pond.

Police sent DNA samples to a lab in hopes of identifying the body.

Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse told us they're following all leads.

They're also being very careful when processing anything found inside Oswald's vehicle.

"It's just a long process because if you speed that up, you're going to destroy evidence," Plasse said. "We can't afford to do that so we're going to err on the side of caution and do it the proper way, and get as much evidence as we can."

Plasse said some items in the car were frozen.

Those items have to thaw out, then completely dry out before they can be properly processed.