One vehicle accident causes serious damage to utility pole in Terre Haute

A one vehicle accident caused serious damage to a utility pole Friday morning in Terre Haute.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 12:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 12:40 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A one vehicle accident caused serious damage to a utility pole Friday morning in Terre Haute.

The accident happened before 9 a.m. just north of 25th and Beech streets.

When our crew got to the scene a black truck was off the road, had hit a utility pole and snapped it in half!

No word yet on what caused this accident but police on scene did say there were no injuries involved.

At the time no homes in the area had lost power because of the crash.

