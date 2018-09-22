Clear

One taken to hospital after morning motorcycle crash

Officers cleaning up after a motorcycle accident in West Terre Haute Saturday Morning. (WTHI Photo, Austin Fagg)

A man is taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in West Terre Haute.

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 9:53 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in West Terre Haute. It happened around 4 Saturday morning.

Police have not released the name of the victim. But, they do tell News 10 he was driving his motorcycle west bound on Sarah Meyers Drive.

Officials say that's when the driver hit a dog and crashed.

Police say the man laid on the ground with a broken leg for nearly 30 minutes before receiving any help. They say he shot off at least 5 gun shots to grab someone's attention.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

