One step closer to fixing the dam problem

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - New developments could lead to the Marshall Golf Course dam being fixed.

The Marshall American Legion (which owns the golf course) decided in a meeting Wednesday morning to submit a settlement to the city of Marshall instead of suing it.

The Legion feels it has cause of action after a series of events that unfolded this time last year.

During flooding in 2017, the Legion Golf Course dam failed, causing its lake to also flood the area. The city had a road on top of this dam that washed out. To alleviate the flooding, the city also drained the golf course's lake. To this day the dam hasn't been fixed, and the golf course has to buy city water to irrigate the green.

Marshal Alderman and Legion Member Warren LeFever says, "Let's just get the dam fixed right for the looks and everything else and be done with it. The Legion will be back to the way it was, pretty close. They will have their golf course, they will have their lake to water things with, and a little place to fish maybe."

If the city turns down the Legion's settlement, the Legion still has the option to sue or take other legal action until November 1st. But, LeFever says that decision hasn't been made yet.

LeFever says the settlement is just to cover costs to fix the dam, so it won't benefit the people who live in the subdivisions behind the golf course.

Since the settlement is being drawn up now, a dollar amount for the settlement hasn't been released yet.