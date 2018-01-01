Clear

One person seriously injured after Sullivan County crash

One person was seriously injured in a Sullivan County crash on Friday afternoon.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was seriously injured in a Sullivan County crash on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:00 on State Road 54 near Dugger.

According to police, Wacey Robertson was driving a Hummer eastbound on 54 when he hit a farm tractor being driven by Duggar resident Dale Cullison.

Police say Robertson was distracted and didn't slow down, causing him to crash into the tractor.

Cullison was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute in serious condition.

Robertson was not injured.

