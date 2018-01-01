One person seriously injured after Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was seriously injured in a Sullivan County crash on Friday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 1:00 on State Road 54 near Dugger.

According to police, Wacey Robertson was driving a Hummer eastbound on 54 when he hit a farm tractor being driven by Duggar resident Dale Cullison.

Police say Robertson was distracted and didn't slow down, causing him to crash into the tractor.

Cullison was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute in serious condition.

Robertson was not injured.