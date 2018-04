TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a man was ejected from his vehicle after a crash on Darwin Road.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 8:30 Sunday night.

Police told News 10 a man was driving too fast around a corner. That's when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll.

Traffic was shut down while emergency crews worked.

Officials say the man was taken to the hospital.

No word yet on the extent of his injuries.