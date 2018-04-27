Clear

One person loaded onto an ambulance after a witness says a van crashed into a bicycle

One person was hurt after a Friday night accident in Terre Haute.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Friday night accident in Terre Haute.

It happened just before 11:00 near 13th and 1/2 and Wabash.

According to a witness, a van was driving down 13th and 1/2 when a person on a bicycle was crossing the intersection of Wabash Avenue.

The witness told News 10 the driver of the van didn't appear to see the cyclist until it was too late.

Our crew on the scene saw the cyclist being loaded into the ambulance.

Their condition is unclear at this time.

