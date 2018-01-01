One person hospitalized after an ambulance crashed into a buggy in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a buggy and ambulance crashed in Daviess County.

It happened just before 8:30 on County Road 900 East at County Road 975 North.

According to police, the ambulance was driving south with its emergency lights, but no sirens on.

That is when the ambulance driver came across a group of horse and buggies also traveling south.

Police say 19-year-old Oden resident Tavis Wagler was driving the last buggy in the line.

That is when officials say Wagler turned his buggy left, into the path of the ambulance.

Police say the driver of the ambulance didn't have time to avoid the buggy, hitting it, causing it to flip.

Wagler and another passenger had minor cuts and bruises, but a female in the buggy was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There were no injuries to anyone inside the ambulance.

Police say the horse was dazed, but not injured.