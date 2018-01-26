wx_icon Terre Haute 46°

One person hospitalized after Terre Haute house fire

People that were inside of the house, along with neighbors report hearing a large boom followed by a fire.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 5:07 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 6:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire on Terre Haute's north side.

According to firefighters, it started in or near the garage.

They say there were propane tanks in the area.

The garage appears to be a total loss.

A Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy told us two people were inside of the home when the fire started.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Family members say the person that was hospitalized was a retired firefighter that went back in for the family dog.

