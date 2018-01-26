One person hospitalized after Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire on Terre Haute's north side.

People that were inside of the house, along with neighbors report hearing a large boom followed by a fire.

According to firefighters, it started in or near the garage.

They say there were propane tanks in the area.

The garage appears to be a total loss.

A Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy told us two people were inside of the home when the fire started.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Family members say the person that was hospitalized was a retired firefighter that went back in for the family dog.