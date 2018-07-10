One person dead following crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in Greene County.

It happened Saturday night, just before 9:45, at Wagler Raceway in Lyons, Indiana.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said William Young, 54, was trying to make a pass on the raceway when he lost control of his vehicle. Officials said Young hit a wall and his vehicle overturned.

Officials confirmed Young suffered fatal injuries from the accident.

Police are investigating the crash.