One person dead after Rockville stabbing, another arrested

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead and another is behind bars after a stabbing in Rockville.

Scroll for more content...

It happened on Friday just after noon.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 42-year-old Shane Skelton with stab wounds.

Skelton was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton where he later died.

Police arrested Dana Harris for Skelton's death.

According to the police report, it started as a domestic incident involving Skelton and his estranged wife.

The report says Harris is a friend of the wife.

Harris is facing charges of reckless homicide and voluntary manslaughter.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday for Skelton to determine his exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.