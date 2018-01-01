wx_icon Terre Haute 57°

One person dead after Putnam County crash

One person is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Putnam County.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 12:03 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 12:06 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Putnam County.

It happened just before 1:00 near US 231 and County Road 1300 South.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle that ran off the road into a pond.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a 911 call from a person saying they were run off the road by another vehicle in this area.

When officers arrived they found a car in an icy pond.

The officers made their way through the icy water and broke out the vehicle's window and pulled 56-year-old Lavada Anne Boyette, Cloverdale out of the car.

They say she was unresponsive.

Boyette was taken to the Putnam County Hospital where she later died.

Police are still investigating why she went off the roadway, and it isn't immediately clear if the previous 911 call was related.

An autopsy for Boyette is scheduled for Thursday.

