One person dead after Friday night accident

One person is dead after a Friday night accident.

Posted: May. 19, 2018 5:14 AM
Updated: May. 19, 2018 5:38 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Friday night accident.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department says the accident happened Friday night after 9 p.m.

Officials say it happened at State Road 45 and Carmichael Road.

The Sheriff's Department says two vehicles coming from opposite directions had a head on collision.

Officials say one person has died, and 3 others were taken by ambulance to Bloomington IU Health. Officials say their condition is unknown.

The Sheriff's Department says this accident is still under investigation.

No names have been released at this time.

