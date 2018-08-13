One of two Terre Haute bridges closed ahead of construction project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first of two bridges to that will be receiving some work in Terre Haute has closed.

That project will be replacing the bid over Wallace Avenue.

It will be closed until the end of the year.

The county will close the bridge over Poplar Street on the 20th.

That bridge will be closed for about two months.

Combined, the projects will cost more than $600,000.

The detour for Wallace Avenue follows either 25th Street or Fruitridge Avenue to Hulman Street.