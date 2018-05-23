TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can be part of honoring men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Run for the Fallen happens at ISU's Memorial Stadium every year around Memorial Day.
On Wednesday, volunteers placed nearly 7,000 flags.
Each flag represents a military member who has lost their life in Iraq or Afghanistan since 2001.
People can run or walk to the trail to reflect those lives lost.
"It started in 2009, just to honor my friend Dale Griffin and his family. At his funeral, I kind of made him a promise that I'd never forget him," Event Director Olivia Goulding said.
The flags will be there through May 30th.
Organizers hope to log one mile for each fallen hero.
To submit your miles, click here.
Related Content
- One mile for each fallen hero, here's how you can honor fallen service members
- Daviess county honors the fallen
- Honoring Hometown Heroes: Keeping memories alive of local fallen soldiers
- Volunteers needed to help honor fallen Veterans
- Clean up event helps honor fallen veterans
- Vigil planned to honor fallen officer
- National Police week honors fallen officers
- Virtual run honors fallen military veterans
- Virtual run honors fallen military veterans
- Stolen flag raised in fallen soldier's honor has been found