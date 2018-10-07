One man arrested after scuffle with police

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is arrested after what police are calling "a scuffle."

THPD says it happened Saturday night aroun 8 p.m. near 16th Street and 6th Avenue.

Police say they tried to arrest Nicholas Loffredo for a warrant. That's when officials say a scuffle happened.

THPD says while Loffredo was actively resisting arrest, a handgun fell to the ground from Loffredo.

Police say Loffredo was ultimately taken into custody by THPD. They say the serial number from the gun had been defaced.

Loffredo is facing charges of Resisting Law Enforcemnt, Posession of Marijuana, and two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person.