One killed, two arrested after Cleveland Avenue incident

Posted: Aug. 5, 2018 9:35 AM
Updated: Aug. 5, 2018 11:18 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a shooting in Terre Haute. Officials say it happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The Terre Haute Police Department says officers were called to a home at 2221 Cleveland Avenue. Police say an 18-year old man was found dead on the living room floor of the home. They say the man had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers say they were first told that the victim had accidentally shot himself. After further investigation, police say the 18-year-old had been shot by 20-year-old Dylan Morgan. Investigators say they learned there were drugs and alcohol being consumed at the home. They say Morgan had recklessly pointed a handgun at the victim before it went off.

Police say Morgan was taken into custody. He faces preliminary charges of Reckless Homicide, and Altering the Scene of a Death.

Officials add that Morgan's girlfriend, 20-year-old Sabrei Neace, who lived at the home, was also arrested. She faces preliminary charges for Obstruction of Justice, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Jail records show both Morgan and Neace are being held without bond.

The victim's name hasn't been released, pending notification to his family.

