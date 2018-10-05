Clear

One killed in Greene County crash

One person was killed after a crash in a construction zone.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 3:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a crash in a construction zone.

It happened in Greene County on Thursday morning at State Road 58 and Scotland Road.

That area is closed to traffic due to bridge construction.

On Friday, police released the name of the person that died, 33-year-old Travis Caswell from Owensburg, Indiana.

Police say for some unknown reason, Caswell drove through two sets of traffic barricades and then hit a large excavator.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rain Returns, warmer air is here.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: NY Man prevents massive car crash

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living of Terre Haute, Oct 4th 4pm - 5pm

Image

Eric Stidman says goodbye to Melissa

Image

All you need to know for Friday

Image

Showers and storms, warmer. High: 82°

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

THS girls soccer

Image

THN girls soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide