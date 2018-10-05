One killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a crash in a construction zone.

It happened in Greene County on Thursday morning at State Road 58 and Scotland Road.

That area is closed to traffic due to bridge construction.

On Friday, police released the name of the person that died, 33-year-old Travis Caswell from Owensburg, Indiana.

Police say for some unknown reason, Caswell drove through two sets of traffic barricades and then hit a large excavator.