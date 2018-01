PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff’s Office reports there is a death investigation on-going after an accident in Montezuma.

Officials report the accident happened Monday around 8:39 p.m. at the Montezuma Saw Mill.

An employee had suffered an injury and was transported to Union Hospital Clinton. Officials report Brian L. Grayless, 47 of Tangier, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation.