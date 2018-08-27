TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a car hit a bicycle.
It happened around 9:30 Monday night at 9th and Washington Streets in Terre Haute.
According to police, the victim of the accident was a kid.
Officials told News 10 the victim was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.
Their current condition is unclear at this time.
Related Content
- Kid injured in car crash involving bicycle
- Jeep crashes into Bicycle
- One person injured in car/pedestrian crash
- One person loaded onto an ambulance after a witness says a van crashed into a bicycle
- One injured after car hits pedestrian
- One injured after accident involving pedestrian in Terre Haute
- Car crashes into Clinton IGA
- Driver seriously injured in semi crash
- Two killed in crash involving Amtrak train, freight train
- Two hurt after Monday afternoon crash involving moped and SUV
Scroll for more content...