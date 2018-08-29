One in five families have a hard time putting food on the table

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new national report says 20 percent of American families with kids can't put food on the table.

Families in Indiana are also feeling the pinch.

One in five Indiana families struggles to put food on the table.

That's according to a new study the Food Research and Action Center released.

It says Indiana comes in at number 20 for the worst food hardship rate in the country.

This comes as U.S. leaders say the economy is thriving.

Experts say even with more people working, many can only find part-time jobs.

For some people, this means they make too much money for federal help, but not quite enough to get by on their own.