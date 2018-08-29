Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One in five families have a hard time putting food on the table

A new national report says 20 percent of American families with kids can't put food on the table.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 10:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new national report says 20 percent of American families with kids can't put food on the table.

Families in Indiana are also feeling the pinch.

One in five Indiana families struggles to put food on the table.

That's according to a new study the Food Research and Action Center released.

It says Indiana comes in at number 20 for the worst food hardship rate in the country.

This comes as U.S. leaders say the economy is thriving.

Experts say even with more people working, many can only find part-time jobs.

For some people, this means they make too much money for federal help, but not quite enough to get by on their own.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
A Cooler Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New Little Free Library set up at Deming Park

Image

Eagle Scout takes on big war memorial project

Image

Local company hosts job fair

Image

Staying safe on the Indiana State University campus

Image

Semi driver arrested driving drunk on I-70

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

Sullivan-Northview preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center