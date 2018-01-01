One hospitalized, one arrested following afternoon fire in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is in the hospital and another is behind bars following an afternoon fire in Sullivan County.

It happened just after 12:15 on Sunday at 7557 E. CR 100 N.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says they arrived to a camper trailer on fire, heavily engulfed in flames.

After further investigation, police say they discovered a man and woman were staying in the camper, which was being heated with space heaters. Officials say the occupants told them they woke up to heavy smoke and flames inside.

Police say the woman was able to escape through the front door, the man was forced back inside and had to break out a window to escape.

Officials believe the fire was caused by the space heaters overloading an extension cord. They say the fire appeared accidental and did not involve foul play.

Union Dugger Fire Department was there to put out the fire.

The woman, who police have identified as Cara Vancil, 29, was taken to Greene County Hospital. Officials say Vancil suffered from smoke inhalation, as well as abrasions to her body. Her injuries, police say, do not appear to be life threatening.

The man, who police have identified as Justin Norris, 41, did not have any notable injuries.

During the investigation, police say they discovered Norris was wanted on a warrant out of Clay County for Petition to Revoke Bond on a prior charge of Dealing Methamphetamine.

Norris was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he awaits transfer to Clay County.

Officials want to discourage the use of space heaters as a primary source of heat. They say the heaters draw heavy amperage and often overload electrical cords and circuits.