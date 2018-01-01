One dead after early morning house fire in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reports one person died after a Wednesday morning house fire.

Scroll for more content...

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 5900 block of East Private Road 375 N. This is about six miles east of Sullivan.

Police report a neighbor made the 911 call and said there were flames seen coming from the home.

At this time police report one male died in the fire, but his identity will not be released until an autopsy is complete and a positive identification is made. A family dog also died in the fire.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom reports the Indiana State Fire Marshal is on the scene to help determine the cause of the fire. But, officials are reporting foul play is not suspected at this time.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.