CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead following an accident in Crawford County, Illinois.

It happened Friday night, northwest of Robinson.

The Crawford County Coroner told News 10 Shane Langley, 18, was killed in the accident.

Officials say Langley was thrown from a vehicle that rolled over. Officials say the driver of the vehicle and another passenger were not injured.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.