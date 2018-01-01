One arrested for OVWI after accident in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was arrested for OVWI after an accident in Parke County on Thursday morning.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an accident around 4:30 a.m. near Coxville Road and U.S. Highway 41.

Deputies found a vehicle with heavy front end damage.

The driver was identified as Eric Wilson, 35 of Rockville. During their investigation, police found there were different accident locations; one near the Lyford Y and one in Snake Hollow.

Wilson was arrested for OVWI with BAC greater than 0.15 percent and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He was taken to the Parke County Jail with a bond of $8,000.