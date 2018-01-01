One arrested after months long heroin investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man has been arrested in connection to a heroin overdose death investigation.

In October of 2017 police and medical personnel were called to reports of an unconscious male in the 800 block of West County Road 25 North.

The male later died at Sullivan County Community Hospital. He was identified as Langdon Bynum, 26 of Merom.

An autopsy confirmed that Bynum died from a heroin overdose.

Police spent months trying to establish who sold Bynum the heroin. They believe Conner Wright, 26 of Shelburn. Officials believe Wright supplied the heroin to Bynum, just hours prior to his death.

Wright was located and arrested for one count of dealing in a narcotic drug. His bond was set at $15,000 with 10 percent allowed.

“There has been a resurgence of heroin in Indiana in recent years, including areas as close as Terre Haute and Evansville,” Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom stated.

In 2016, heroin overdose was responsible for over 1,500 deaths in Indiana.