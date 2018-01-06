One announces run for Vigo County Commissioner, current Commissioner announces he wont seek re-election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One office-holder wants to make the move from County Council to County Commissioner.

Brendan Kearns has announced his bid for Vigo County Commissioner. Kearns won a spot on the Vigo County Council in 2016 as an at-large candidate.

The Vigo County Commissioner whose seat is up for grabs this year will not seek re-election. Commissioner Jon Marvel confirmed to News 10 that he's decided not to run for re-election.

In a message, Marvel told News 10 he's scheduled to have a surgical procedure done this month. He chose not to put off the surgery in order to run for re-election.

Besides his time serving as County Commissioner, Marvel served two terms as Vigo County Sheriff.

Filing day for the 2018 primary election here in Indiana is Jan. 10.