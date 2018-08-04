Clear

One adult, two minors arrested for series of Vigo County car break-ins

Both the Vigo County Sheriff's Office and the Terre Haute Police Department have been investigating the car thefts for the last couple of weeks.

Aug. 2, 2018
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are behind bars for a series of car break-ins in Vigo County.



That investigation led them to 6710 East Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

After serving a search warrant, police arrested 18-year-old Haley Buck, a 15-year-old male, and a 13-year-old male.

Buck was charged with theft, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of alcohol.

The 15-year-old was charged with visiting a common nuisance, theft, and possession of a firearm.

The 13-year-old was charged with visiting a common nuisance and theft.

