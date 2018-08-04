One adult, two minors arrested for series of Vigo County car break-ins

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are behind bars for a series of car break-ins in Vigo County.

Both the Vigo County Sheriff's Office and the Terre Haute Police Department have been investigating the car thefts for the last couple of weeks.

That investigation led them to 6710 East Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

After serving a search warrant, police arrested 18-year-old Haley Buck, a 15-year-old male, and a 13-year-old male.

Buck was charged with theft, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of alcohol.

The 15-year-old was charged with visiting a common nuisance, theft, and possession of a firearm.

The 13-year-old was charged with visiting a common nuisance and theft.