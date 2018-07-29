Clear

Olney passes ordinance on 5G coverage

The city of Olney has passed an ordinance to get ready for the new technology.

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 5:44 PM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 6:15 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - 5G coverage. Experts say speeds could be ten times faster than 4G. But Olney mayor Mark Lambird says the new technology could be invasive.

Scroll for more content...

Lambird says, "In that technology, they have smaller antennas. They go on top of utility poles, like your light poles or your telephone poles in your neighborhoods."

5G is small and compact. However to get the coverage you need more antennas then previous coverage.

Lambird says, "That 5g technology will only go about eight or nine hundred feet. So as this gets deployed across the united states you're going to have to have a whole lot more antennas."

For this reason, the city of Olney has passed an ordinance regulating cell phone companies.

Lambird explains, "If you don't have some type of regulation it becomes the wild west you can just slap them up anywhere. We have always felt, traditionally, with utilities, there needs to be some type of regulation as to where you place them. That we can make sure they're in the right of way and that they're being utilized fairly."

The ordinance lays out a permitting process. There is also a yearly fee the companies must pay the city for each antenna.

Lambird says, "This is really just us being proactive in saying that we're ready for this. So if AT&T or Verizon or whoever it may becomes in and says we want to put 5g in your community. We're ready to go. We already know how it's going to work."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"