Olney passes ordinance on 5G coverage

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - 5G coverage. Experts say speeds could be ten times faster than 4G. But Olney mayor Mark Lambird says the new technology could be invasive.

Scroll for more content...

Lambird says, "In that technology, they have smaller antennas. They go on top of utility poles, like your light poles or your telephone poles in your neighborhoods."

5G is small and compact. However to get the coverage you need more antennas then previous coverage.

Lambird says, "That 5g technology will only go about eight or nine hundred feet. So as this gets deployed across the united states you're going to have to have a whole lot more antennas."

For this reason, the city of Olney has passed an ordinance regulating cell phone companies.

Lambird explains, "If you don't have some type of regulation it becomes the wild west you can just slap them up anywhere. We have always felt, traditionally, with utilities, there needs to be some type of regulation as to where you place them. That we can make sure they're in the right of way and that they're being utilized fairly."

The ordinance lays out a permitting process. There is also a yearly fee the companies must pay the city for each antenna.

Lambird says, "This is really just us being proactive in saying that we're ready for this. So if AT&T or Verizon or whoever it may becomes in and says we want to put 5g in your community. We're ready to go. We already know how it's going to work."