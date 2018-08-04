Clear

Olney passes Solar Farm ordinance

The city of Olney has passed an ordinance allowing solar farms to be built in the city.

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 5:43 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - You've probably seen them. Blue solar panels on top of everything from businesses, houses, and even street signs. But a new push for solar energy has officials in Olney taking notice.

Mayor Mark Lambird explains, "Across the state, they're getting ready to open up some availability for people to sell solar energy back to meet the mandates of the federal government for renewable energies."

That has brought one company to Richland County.

Lambird says, "We have a company that has identified three here in Richland County. So those three, two of them are in rural areas outside of the city limits. One of those is on the north-west side."

One area of land has moved the city to pass an ordinance.

Lambird says, "It more or less provided for a special zoning permit that it would give a variance that you could put solar panels in certain areas."

Solar farms must be in industrial or commercially zoned areas. The new ordinance may bring new power opportunities to the area. Mayor Lambird says it is still important to listen to homeowners concerns.

Lambird says, "It would be allowed in commercial and industrial areas that butt residential areas. A lot of that comes up to the idea that what does the neighborhood want. And if they come and express their concern about having that in their backyard."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton