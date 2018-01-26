Olney man arrested in connection to death of 8-year-old pleads guilty

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Olney, Illinois family says they're one step closer to justice for a child they lost.

Illinois State Police believe 8-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg died the evening of November 23rd of 2016.

And the investigation pointed to an Olney man.

Just a few hours ago, Glenn Ramey pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault.

The state's attorney, in this case, presented evidence that convinced Ramey to plead guilty.

Illinois state police found forensic evidence in Sabrina’s body.

That evidence was Ramey’s DNA.

Police also found Sabrina’s blood on Ramey's clothing the night she turned up missing, then dead.

Sabrina's grandmother, Susan, was among several members of the family who came to court today.

She said it was very difficult to hear what all happened to Sabrina before she died.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the state's attorney agreed to dismiss all other charges Ramey faced, including murder.

Susan said the family is still happy he pleaded guilty, meaning the family won't have to go through a trial.

"We’ll have... Well, it means a lot because it will give Sabrina peace and quiet and she can rest."

Ramey faces a sentence of 6 to 60 years in prison.

His sentencing date is March 22