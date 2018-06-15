Olney fire department recieves four rating

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The fire department in Olney Illinois is in charge of saving peoples lives. But after a new ISO rating, they are also hoping to save residents money.

The department received a four rating from the Insurance Services Office. Olney was previously listed as a five.

This puts the community in the top 28% of rated fire departments nationwide.

The score is based on a variety of factors that judge how well the department can respond to fires. The lower the score, the better the department is rated. This rating is then given to insurances companies who use the information to set insurance rates.

News 10 spoke with Olney fire chief Michael Hill. He says the rating is the result of hard work from his department.

Hill says, "Part of being a firefighter is having pride in what we do and who we are. I think it's a big accomplishment for those guys to know that all their hard work has paid off."

Hill says that while the four rating is good for the community, the goal of the department is to reach a three rating in the coming years.