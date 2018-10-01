Old International Paper property back in the running for new jail location

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned the old International Paper property is back on the table for a potential Vigo County Jail location.

The is near the Aquatic Center.

Back in May, the Vigo County Commissioners announced they would not build a new jail at that specific site.

At that time, the commissioners said public outcry and a "doomed rezoning request" prompted the decision.

News 10 spoke with Vigo County Commissioner Jon Marvel.

He said the county owns two properties - the Vigo County Industrial Park and the old International Paper location.

Marvel told us it makes more sense to go with the International Paper location, especially for the purpose of transporting inmates.

News 10 is working to gather more details, we will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.