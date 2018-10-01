Clear

Old International Paper property back in the running for new jail location

News 10 has learned the old International Paper property is back on the table for a potential Vigo County Jail location.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 4:59 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned the old International Paper property is back on the table for a potential Vigo County Jail location.

The is near the Aquatic Center.

Back in May, the Vigo County Commissioners announced they would not build a new jail at that specific site.

At that time, the commissioners said public outcry and a "doomed rezoning request" prompted the decision.

News 10 spoke with Vigo County Commissioner Jon Marvel.

He said the county owns two properties - the Vigo County Industrial Park and the old International Paper location.

Marvel told us it makes more sense to go with the International Paper location, especially for the purpose of transporting inmates.

News 10 is working to gather more details, we will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Patchy Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Fail Fest coming up at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Brown vs Blue basketball game coming up tomorrow

Image

Stomp out Bullying at ISU

Image

Linton kids take part in challenge course

Image

Local girl takes her fight against cancer to the White House

Image

Clean-up Terre Haute called a huge success

Image

Crossroads Plaza Mural hopes to make the community a little more colorful

Image

Fire prevention during the fall months

Image

An old idea for the new Vigo County Jail location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game