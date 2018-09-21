Ohio Street reopens as crews repair a massive sinkhole

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have good news if you travel in downtown Terre Haute.

The intersection of 4th and Ohio Streets has finally reopened.

The massive 20-foot sinkhole has been filled and paved.

Old sewer lines are to blame for the hole opening up.

When the street collapsed, it took the wiring to the street light with it.

While Ohio Street has reopened, 4th Street at the intersection is still closed.

It is expected to reopen next week.