Ohio Street reopens as crews get ready to move east to Ohio Blvd

They told us after being closed for a week, Ohio Street from 3rd to 7th Street is now fixed.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 4:28 PM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A heavily traveled road has reopened.

On Tuesday, News 10 spoke with the Terre Haute Engineering Department.

Crews had to shut down the road for emergency sewer repair work.

Moving a little further east onto Ohio Boulevard, crews will close Ohio from Fruitridge to Brown starting on June 1st.

The road construction is expected to last through June 7th.

