Ohio Street reopens as crews get ready to move east to Ohio Blvd

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A heavily traveled road has reopened.
On Tuesday, News 10 spoke with the Terre Haute Engineering Department.
They told us after being closed for a week, Ohio Street from 3rd to 7th Street is now fixed.
Crews had to shut down the road for emergency sewer repair work.
Moving a little further east onto Ohio Boulevard, crews will close Ohio from Fruitridge to Brown starting on June 1st.
The road construction is expected to last through June 7th.
