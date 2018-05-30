Ohio Street reopens as crews get ready to move east to Ohio Blvd

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A heavily traveled road has reopened.

On Tuesday, News 10 spoke with the Terre Haute Engineering Department.

They told us after being closed for a week, Ohio Street from 3rd to 7th Street is now fixed.

Crews had to shut down the road for emergency sewer repair work.

Moving a little further east onto Ohio Boulevard, crews will close Ohio from Fruitridge to Brown starting on June 1st.

The road construction is expected to last through June 7th.