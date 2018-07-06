Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute city council has unanimously approved changes to a controversial ordinance.

Scroll for more content...

It's a story we first brought you on News 10 earlier this year and, because of your input, law enforcement and the city council have updated the dance permit ordinance.

LINK | IT'S MY PARTY, I CAN DANCE IF I WANT TO: OFFICIALS CLARIFY DANCE PERMIT ORDINANCE

After months of public comment and committee work, the dance permit ordinance has evolved to be more accommodating to citizens while still addressing safety concerns, according to local leaders.

The city council voted in favor of the changes at the meeting Thursday night. It changes the name from "dance" to "special event" permit. The new rule lowers the liability insurance requirement to a one million dollar policy instead of five million dollars. It outlines an appeal process and says hosts do not have to keep paying for permits for the same, reoccurring event.

LINK | THPD ENFORCE DANCE PERMIT ORDINANCE

Terre Haute Assistant Police Chief Shawn Keen says the changes make the ordinance better.

"I support these changes. I think that we had a general consensus in our working group these changes would benefit everybody."

Also at the city council meeting, Mayor Duke Bennett discussed two appropriations for street paving and workmen's compensation. The council decided to wait to vote on those issues at the next meeting so they have time to look over the financial records the mayor supplied.