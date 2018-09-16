Officials working to identify fatal crash victim

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- We have new information about a deadly crash in Western Vigo County.

We first told you about the crash on News 10 on Friday. Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 70 near mile marker three.

Police say the accident was between two semi-trucks. ISP says a semi driven by 67-year-old Oscar Martinez of Cypress, Texas was slowing down his vehicle, due to slower traffic in front of him. Police say that’s when another semi rear-ended Martinez’s truck.

Officials say the impact caused the rear semi to catch on fire. ISP says that ultimately resulted in the death of the driver.

At this point, State Police say the driver who died wasn’t able to be identified after the crash. Officials say the Vigo County Coroner’s Office will try to identify the male driver using DNA or dental records. However, they say this could take a few weeks.

Officials do however think they know the identity of the man, and have been in contact with the victim’s company. ISP says the deceased and the company are thought to be out of Ontario, Canada.

State Police say Martinez had only minor injuries from the accident, and was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

ISP says the heavy traffic was thought to be slowing down for a construction project near the seven mile marker. Officials say troopers were posted in the paved crossover just east of the three mile marker to warn approaching motorists to slow down.