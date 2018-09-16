VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- We have new information about a deadly crash in Western Vigo County.
We first told you about the crash on News 10 on Friday. Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 70 near mile marker three.
Police say the accident was between two semi-trucks. ISP says a semi driven by 67-year-old Oscar Martinez of Cypress, Texas was slowing down his vehicle, due to slower traffic in front of him. Police say that’s when another semi rear-ended Martinez’s truck.
Officials say the impact caused the rear semi to catch on fire. ISP says that ultimately resulted in the death of the driver.
At this point, State Police say the driver who died wasn’t able to be identified after the crash. Officials say the Vigo County Coroner’s Office will try to identify the male driver using DNA or dental records. However, they say this could take a few weeks.
Officials do however think they know the identity of the man, and have been in contact with the victim’s company. ISP says the deceased and the company are thought to be out of Ontario, Canada.
State Police say Martinez had only minor injuries from the accident, and was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
ISP says the heavy traffic was thought to be slowing down for a construction project near the seven mile marker. Officials say troopers were posted in the paved crossover just east of the three mile marker to warn approaching motorists to slow down.
Related Content
- Officials working to identify fatal crash victim
- Victims of Knox County fatal fire identified as husband and wife
- Coroner identifies victim of Meridian Tower fire
- Victim and suspect of deadly stabbing identified
- Officials seeking help in identifying suspect
- Driver in fatal I-70 crash identified, troopers say tire issue to blame
- Police identify officers that fired fatal shots at Mikey Reynolds
- Name of victim of fatal Friday night crash in Greene County released
- Early Morning Fatal Crash in Sullivan County
- Teen charged after Friday night fatal crash