Clear

Officials working to identify fatal crash victim

An aerial photo of Friday's fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County. (Provided Photo, Sgt. Joe Watts, ISP)

Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 70 near mile marker three.

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 10:56 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- We have new information about a deadly crash in Western Vigo County.

We first told you about the crash on News 10 on Friday. Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 70 near mile marker three.

Police say the accident was between two semi-trucks. ISP says a semi driven by 67-year-old Oscar Martinez of Cypress, Texas was slowing down his vehicle, due to slower traffic in front of him. Police say that’s when another semi rear-ended Martinez’s truck.

Officials say the impact caused the rear semi to catch on fire. ISP says that ultimately resulted in the death of the driver.

At this point, State Police say the driver who died wasn’t able to be identified after the crash. Officials say the Vigo County Coroner’s Office will try to identify the male driver using DNA or dental records. However, they say this could take a few weeks.

Officials do however think they know the identity of the man, and have been in contact with the victim’s company. ISP says the deceased and the company are thought to be out of Ontario, Canada.

State Police say Martinez had only minor injuries from the accident, and was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

ISP says the heavy traffic was thought to be slowing down for a construction project near the seven mile marker. Officials say troopers were posted in the paved crossover just east of the three mile marker to warn approaching motorists to slow down.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John McNichols Invite

Image

Conference Indiana XC

Image

Bonilla low medalist at golf sectional

Image

Paris beats Red Hill

Image

Indiana State wins shootout over EIU

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe