Officials working on traffic studies for proposed convention center locations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Earlier this week, the Vigo County Council approved a one and a half percent increase to the county's 'Innkeeper's Tax.'

You'll pay the tax if you say in a hotel, motel, or campsite in Vigo County.

That money is expected to help pay for a new convention center for Terre Haute.

On Wednesday, we spoke with Vigo County Capital Improvement Board President Jon Marvel about a potential location for the new convention center.

He told us the board's goal is to build the center between 8th and 9th Streets downtown.

On Thursday, county commission attorney Michael Wright told us a traffic engineering firm has been hired to help assess traffic in the downtown area.

They are also looking into traffic patterns on the east side of the city.

Those traffic studies and input from the architect will determine a final location.

"The next steps are really developing a working document that has a site plan and has a vision for what the community's going to get for that investment," Wright told us.

The county council and city council have already pledged $10 million each toward the new center with the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau pledging $5 million.