Officials warn after southern Indiana worker with hepatitis A handled food

BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) — Southern Indiana health officials are warning customers who ate last month at a Bedford fast-food restaurant to get vaccinated for hepatitis A because an infected worker handled food while sick for several days.
The Lawrence County Health Department said Tuesday the infected Burger King employee worked from May 15-19, and from May 22-24.
Patrons who consumed food or drink at the eatery between May 22-24 were urged to get vaccinated by Thursday.
Anyone who ate there during the two periods when that employee was working is advised to monitor their health for symptoms up to 50 days and to wash their hands thoroughly.
Hepatitis A is a viral disease that can spread through close contact with an infected person. Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dark urine.
