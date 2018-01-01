Officials want drivers to make pledge for highway safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - State officials are challenging one million Illinois motorists to slow down and make room when they see a vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights on.

The Rockford Register Star reports the Illinois Toll Highway Authority, Illinois State Police, Gov. Bruce Rauner, Secretary of State Jesse White and Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn are leading the "Give Them Distance" pledge.

Tollway spokesman Dan Rozek says the pledge is designed to bring awareness to a recently expanded state law.

A 2002 measure required drivers to slow down and change lanes when emergency vehicles, tow trucks and maintenance vehicles were on the shoulder. It was expanded to include any vehicle with lights flashing.

Since 2014 two tollway employees have been hit and killed and a trooper injured while on shoulders.

