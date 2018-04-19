Officials unveil pace car for this year’s Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – We got our first look at this year’s pace car for the Indianapolis 500–and it sure looks sharp!

The Corvette ZR1 is the 15th Corvette to lead the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. The pace car will guide the field to the green flag during the race.

IMS President Doug Boles, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Chevy Racing’s Jeff Chew unveiled the car during an event Thursday morning at the Yard of Bricks.

While it’s the 15th time a Corvette has paced the field, it’s the 29th time a Chevy has served as pace car. Chevy said the ZR1 can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.85 seconds. It has a top track speed of 212 mph, making it the fastest Corvette ever.

Here’s a rundown of some of the ZR1’s features:

LT5 small block 6.2L supercharged V-8 engine with 755-hp and 715 lb.-ft. of torque

8-speed 8L90 paddle-shift automatic transmission

ZTK Performance Package, which features a stanchion-mounted adjustable carbon-fiber high rear wing, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and performance suspension

Magnetic Selective Ride Control

Brembo® Carbon Ceramic brake system

ZR1 chrome-aluminum wheels: 19-inch front and 20-inch rear

Standard Performance Traction Management and Electronic Limited-Slip Differential

Unique Indy 500 graphics package

GM Design fully-integrated safety strobe system

Performance Data and Video Recorder

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 27.



This story was originally posted on CBS4indy.com