Officials seeking help in identifying suspect

UPDATE 9:09 P.M. EST - According to The Owen County Sheriff's Department, the man in the pictures has now been identified.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Owen County Sheriff's Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to others.

The Department's Facebook page shares: "He was seen exposing himself to several individuals, including children, at the falls in McCormick’s Creek State Park on Saturday, June 30th."

Officials ask that if you know who this person is, to please contact the Owen County Sheriffs Department.

Their phone number is 812-829-4874 ext 1.

The page states that callers may remain anonymous.