Clear

Officials search for man they say tried to steal gas...and did steal a camera from Vigo County fire department

According to the Prairieton Fire Department, it happened just before 5:00 a.m. on July 30th.

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 12:30 PM
Updated: Aug. 1, 2018 5:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Photo Gallery 4 Images

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are searching for a person they say tried to steal gas from a Vigo County fire department.

According to the Prairieton Fire Department, it happened just before 5:00 a.m. on July 30th.

They say the person in the photos pulled up in a truck and tried to steal the gas.

When he saw the camera, he cut the wires and took the camera with him.

If you have any information on who this person is, you are asked to contact the Prairieton Fire Department at (812) 299-5466 or contact the police.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Image

TH Rex rally

Image

Vance Edmondson

Image

When will the pool weather return?

Image

Local family continues push for special needs equality

Image

ISU Football opening day

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Salvation Amry back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Image

Getting back into the swing of the school day

Image

Family Dollar armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn