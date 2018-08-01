Officials search for man they say tried to steal gas...and did steal a camera from Vigo County fire department

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are searching for a person they say tried to steal gas from a Vigo County fire department.

According to the Prairieton Fire Department, it happened just before 5:00 a.m. on July 30th.

They say the person in the photos pulled up in a truck and tried to steal the gas.

When he saw the camera, he cut the wires and took the camera with him.

If you have any information on who this person is, you are asked to contact the Prairieton Fire Department at (812) 299-5466 or contact the police.