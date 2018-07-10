Officials say they will wait for toxicology results before releasing information about nine-month-old's death

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation continues in rural Clay County.
On Monday, News 10 spoke with Clay County Coroner Nick French.
He told us the autopsy into a nine-month-old's death is complete.
Officials say they will not release any results until toxicology reports return.
Police say around 10:30 Saturday morning, the baby was found unresponsive in his crib.
Family members reportedly performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.
The infant was transported to Saint Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil.
