Officials say they will wait for toxicology results before releasing information about nine-month-old's death

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation continues in rural Clay County.

On Monday, News 10 spoke with Clay County Coroner Nick French.

He told us the autopsy into a nine-month-old's death is complete.

Officials say they will not release any results until toxicology reports return.

Police say around 10:30 Saturday morning, the baby was found unresponsive in his crib.

Family members reportedly performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The infant was transported to Saint Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil.