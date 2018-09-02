Clear

Officials say kids suffered carbon monoxide exposure, taken to hospital

It happened Saturday night, just before 7:30.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are warning you to install Carbon Monoxide Detectors in your boats and RVs. 

That's after three kids were exposed, making for a scary situation in Parke County.

According to the Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department, it happened Saturday night, just before 7:30.

Emergency crews were called to the main boat ramp at the Raccoon State Recreation Area. That's where they found an unresponsive 10-year-old boy.

In total, officials said three kids were suffering from Carbon Monoxide exposure. 

All of them were taken to Hendricks County Hospital.

Officials said an exhaust problem likely caused the Carbon Monoxide to build up in the boat's cabin area.

