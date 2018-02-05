New: Accidental fire leads to one arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators say a Sunday night fire in Terre Haute is an accident. This is according to arson investigator Norm Loudermilk.

He says the home on 801 S. 32nd Street that caught fire was condemned in April of 2017.

The homeowner, Evan Wilford, continued to live there despite several notices by building inspectors, Loudermilk says.

The homeowner was arrested for trespassing after several attempts to remove him from the property.

Wilford admits he used appliances to heat the home, Loudermilk says.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen. Wilford fell asleep while food was cooking.

No injuries were reported.

Wilford was arrested for trespassing. He's scheduled to appear in Vigo County Court this morning.