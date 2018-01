WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Snow started to come down as crews responded to a house fire on Sunday night.

It happened around 8 o'clock at 218 N. 9th Street in West Terre Haute.

The Sugar Creek Fire Department was one of the agencies on scene.

They told us an electrical problem in a wall started the fire. They say no one was home when the fire started.

Officials say the home suffered a lot of smoke damage, resulting in about $20,000 worth.