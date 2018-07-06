Officials remind boaters to stay safe on the water

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Warm weather makes spending time on the water seem like a pretty good idea.

But officials warn, if you're boating, don't be reckless.

Just like on the roads, police are monitoring the waters for drunk and reckless boating.

Driving a boat will drunk is enforced just like driving a car while drunk.

Others things they look out for are playing music too loud and going too fast.

Music and speed will get you a warning, but driving recklessly or drunk can get you into much more trouble.

"If you're caught out here today operating a boat while intoxicated, you will lose your driving privileges in the state of Indiana...doing anything that puts other people in danger can have you end of in jail for the weekend," Lt. Mike Janes from the Fishers Police Department said.

