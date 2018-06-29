Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Officials remind parents about dangers of drowning as summer heat arrives

With record-hot temperatures expected this weekend, first responders are reminding parents about the dangers of drownings.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 11:00 AM
Posted By: WTTV

FISHERS, Ind. (WTTV) — With record-hot temperatures expected this weekend, first responders are reminding parents about the dangers of drownings.

Scroll for more content...

Unintentional drowning is one of the leading causes of death for young children and it is preventable. It only takes a few seconds for a day at the pool or lake to turn tragic.

“In Hollywood, we see kids thrashing around and screaming and yelling,” said Capt. John Mehling of the Fishers Fire Department.

He says that’s not the case in reality.

“Drownings are a very silent death. Kids sink to the bottom. Bigs eyes staring up, looking for help–for help that doesn’t always come,” Mehling said.

Fishers rescue and dive crews are reminding parents this summer that it’s their job to help and keep a close eye on their little ones.

Drownings can occur in in less than 30 seconds and in less than half an inch of water. Most times, parents are distracted, and that’s when the unthinkable happens.

Pay extra attention to lakes, rivers and ponds. Often you can’t tell how deep the water is, what is underneath or how fast the current is moving.

Officials suggest everyone wear a life jacket or floatation device in open water. That includes even the strongest swimmers.

This story was orgionally posted on cbs4indy.com

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local Girl Scout receives top award

Image

Movie with local ties premiers in Terre Haute

Image

CBD Oil law goes into effect

Image

Driver charged for taking police on a chase

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant